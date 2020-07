CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Mayor Kevin Brooks wife announced on Facebook that he has been hospitalized due to having double pneumonia.

His wife says he has been tested multiple times for the Coronavirus, and every test has come back as negative.

According to the Facebook post, he has double pneumonia in both lungs.

The family is asking for prayers at this time as Mayor Brooks works to heal and hopefully doesn’t also contract the virus.