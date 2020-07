CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Floyd Randall Jenkins is facing four counts of Solicitation of a Minor.

On February 13th , Bradley County Sheriff’s Office deputies began an investigation based on a report filed by a family member of the victim.

When confronted with evidence in an interview at the Sheriff’s Office, Jenkins admitted to soliciting the minor.

The Grand Jury issued an indictment for 4 counts of Solicitation of a Minor.

Jenkins was arrested on June 21st.