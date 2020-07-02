4th of July Pet Safety Tips

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn (WDEF) – The Humane Educational Society wants to warn pet parents about how to properly care for and protect their pets from this holiday weekend’s fireworks.

Officials say the holiday weekend is when more pets get lost than any other day of the year.

The Human Society says all pets should be put away in a safe space inside your home away from the noise.

Officials encourage you to also get your pet a chip ahead of the holiday weekend.

“Don’t leave pets outside. That is how they get lost. If you have a pet who has never tried to escape in the past but during fireworks just out of fear they are going to try to run away to get away from that noise. Definitely keep them inside. Do not take them with you to any fireworks,” says Taylor Hixson, Humane Educational Society.

The Humane society also suggests you check your yard for any firework debris before letting your pet back outside.