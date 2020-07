CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A Chattanooga man is in jail in Knoxville, waiting to be brought back to Hamilton county, in connection with a murder and attempted murder on June 22nd.

Montrell Franklin, also known as Montrell Crayton, was arrested yesterday in Knox county.

- Advertisement -

He and Tremaine Dillard are charged with shooting Robert Dowdy to death, and injuring another man on East 38th street.

Dillard is charged with criminal homicide and his bond is set at one-million dollars.