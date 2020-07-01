Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – July 1st, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): More Scattered And Storms Ahead – So Keep The Rain Gear Handy!



This Morning: Still some showers and storms with a few areas of fog, otherwise cloudy and mild, with lows around 70. Where you see the fog, it’ll be very dense & very patchy. Please prepare your travel time accordingly.

Wednesday Afternoon: Wet and unsettled for conditions will continue, with more showers and storms moving through. A few of the storms could be locally strong. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Overnight: Any showers and storms will diminish Wednesday night with lows around 70. Again, expect more widespread & patchy, dense fog.

Tomorrow: Becoming partly sunny for Thursday, but not as wet with only isolated afternoon showers and storms possible. Highs will reach the upper 80’s, and it’ll be plenty humid as well.

Extended Forecast: Mostly sunny, dry and hot for Friday with highs around 90. Hot again for Saturday, Independence Day with some sunshine and only spotty late-day storms. Highs will be around 90. A few more afternoon storms possible Sunday as they move back in from the South.

89 & 69 are our seasonal highs and lows.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.