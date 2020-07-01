Tennessee Transitioning to Mobile Ticketing For 2020-21

(utsports.com) After successfully introducing a mobile ticketing option for single-game football tickets in 2019, Tennessee Athletics is transitioning to mobile ticketing for all ticket options across all ticketed sports in 2020-21.

Mobile tickets, which exist digitally on smart phones and are scanned when entering an athletic venue, promote health and safety via contactless entry while also enhancing convenience and efficiency by easing flow through venue entry points.

“With the ever-changing landscape surrounding athletics due to COVID-19, we realized the safest way to provide tickets is through the use of mobile delivery, with tickets being sent digitally to the account holder’s registered email address,” Associate Athletics Director for Fan Experience & Sales Jimmy Delaney said.

Mobile tickets also provide heightened security against counterfeit or stolen tickets.

Tennessee fans who find themselves unable to attend certain games now have the ability to conveniently transfer tickets to friends or family members digitally, without the need for shipping or swapping physical tickets in person.

Mobile ticketing will be available for Tennessee football, volleyball, basketball, baseball and softball.

Step-by-step instructions, helpful tips and answers to frequently asked questions are available at: UTsports.com/DigitalTickets

Ticket holders who don’t have a smart phone or do not utilize email may call the Tennessee Athletic Ticket Office at 1-800-332-VOLS (8657) to talk through their options.

WHAT DO YOU NEED TO UTILIZE MOBILE TICKETING?

Ticket holders need a smart phone, access to their com account and a digital wallet app—which is free.

iPhone users can add their tickets to their Apple Wallet by selecting the “Add to Apple Wallet” icon within their com order confirmation email.

Similarly, Android users can add tickets to their Android-based wallet app with the same “Add to Wallet” icon within their com order confirmation email.

Tennessee Athletics highly recommends downloading tickets to one’s digital wallet app prior to arriving at the game venue to avoid potential connectivity issues.