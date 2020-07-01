How to spot a COVID-19 Scam

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn (WDEF) – The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance wants people to be aware of several different types of Coronavirus Scams currently circulating.

Officials say scammers are setting up fake testing sites, fake telemedicine visits, and fake vaccine investment opportunities.

Kevin Walters, Communications Director for the TDCI says when times are the toughest, scammers are ready to take advantage of people.

“They want to prey on you at your lowest. They will use any emergency , in this case it’s the pandemic to line their pockets with your money or your personal information. Personal information is as good as money if it gets resold on the black market,” says Kevin Walters, Communications Director TDCI.

Officials say a fake Covid-19 testing sit will usually have the same red flags consumers can look for. Those red flags include someone approaching you about a testing site, asking you to come get tested. Once you get there , they demand money or personal information.

Officials say some scammers are going as far as setting up a drive thru site, performing a fake nasal swab and then never sending it off to a lab to get tested.

Walters says testing in the state of Tennessee is free at any of your local health departments so be aware when you are asked for money.

“We urge consumers to double check the location of where they are going to be getting a test by visiting TN.gov/health. Our department partners with the Tennessee department of health to double check to see if you are going to a local department of health. Be certain to use a site that is approved by the department of health,” says Walters.

TDCI says if you have been scammed, you should report it to let others know.

For more information about Covid-19 scams click here.