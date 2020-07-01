Record new Covid-19 highs in both Tennessee and Hamilton County today

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – Gov. Lee says Tennesseans need to be worried about the rebound of Covid-19 cases on Wednesday.

“We have a significant health crisis.”

- Advertisement -

He again is urging citizens to wear face masks, even though he is not mandating them.

Tennessee reported a new record high of new cases on Wednesday of 1806. (We had been running in the 1200s before)

The Governor cited the continuing problems in larger, urban areas.

But he also noted growing numbers in smaller counties like Sevier (Gatlinburg) which has 49 new cases.

And he also mentioned Bradley (Cleveland) which has 30 more positive tests today.

There are new cases today throughout Southeast Tennessee:

6 McMinn Co.

4 Sequatchie Co.

3 Marion Co.

3 Rhea Co.

1 Bledsoe Co.

The days of lower numbers dramatically ended today in Hamilton County.

After a spike of 56 reported on Tuesday, Hamilton more than doubled that number on Wednesday.

The 118 cases today is also a new record high, beating the 106 from June 5th.

The hospital numbers are also easing up after a recent decline.

The number of Covid-19 patients has increased four the last four days in a row.

And the ICU cases remain high at 18 (though we repeat this is still far below local capacity).

Back in Nashville, Health Director Dr. Lisa Pearcey continued to press the importance of personal action like washing hands and wearing facemasks.

She says they continue to respond to virus hot spots, but is frustrated that any response to a hot spot is too late.

No matter the outbreaks you’ve seen at nursing homes and prisons, she re-iterates that lmost all of the spread is person to person in the world at large.