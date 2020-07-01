Nashville will no longer prosecute minor marijuana charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk says his office will no longer prosecute individuals for possession of less than a half-ounce of marijuana.

A statement released on Wednesday said the new policy will benefit people who would otherwise have to deal with criminal charges, possible jail time and corresponding negative consequences for their employment and housing.

The change is also expected to decrease court and jail costs.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper released a statement supporting the decision.

He said Nashville needs to keep nonviolent young people out of the criminal justice system and make sure people have access to drug treatment.