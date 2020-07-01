Lost Dog – Chipper – Soddy Daisy

Chipper ran off from our home in Soddy Daisy on 6/24/20. Last seen on Lee Pike near Arapaho Dr. He is a male pointer mix, solid white with tan ears, 35 lbs. He is neutered and microchipped. He is 1 1/2 years old. He was wearing a black collar with id tags and a flea collar.

(423) 580-6573

