Hamilton County gets 15,000 new face masks to hand out

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton county commissioners breezed through their regular agenda in less than 30 minutes this morning, accepting a donation of 15-thousand face masks.

With encouragement from Mayor Jim Coppinger, commissioner Warren Mackey made a personal appeal for the public to wear them.

- Advertisement -

“We are in a pandemic, make no mistake about it. The mayor will say it too. Hamilton Countians gotta respect this virus and realize it’s a killer…it ain’t gonna go away. And I’m expecting the mayor is going to advise everybody to wear the mask.”