Group refuses to move Cleveland Confederate Statue

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The group that actually owns the land on which a Confederate monument stands in Cleveland, Tennessee is refusing to allow its removal.

The statue of a Confederate soldier was put up in 1911 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy-Jefferson Davis Chapter 900.

The current president told the Cleveland Daily Banner this week that her organization will never compromise.

Thousands have signed an online petition to move it to a more appropriate location, like the Confederate section of Fort Hill Cemetery.

But others have rallied to support keeping it where it is.

Meanwhile, Councilman Bill Estes will propose a compromise next week.

He presented his plan on Tuesday in an OpEd piece in the Cleveland Daily Banner.

It involves moving a memorial statue to Union troops from the Fort Hill Cemetery to pair with the Confederate monument as a sign of reconciliation.

Dalton seems to be closer on a compromise over their statue of a Confederate general.

A petition drive has also requested a move, but the Confederate Daughter’s organization there seems more willing to go along with it.

The question now seems to be who would pay for it to be moved?