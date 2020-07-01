Grandma’s biscuit baking goes viral on Facebook

LAFAYETTE, Ga (WDEF) – A grandma in Lafayette Georgia has gone viral on the internet.

77 year old Patsy Wilbanks has been cooking since she was 12 years old.

Wilbanks says she was trying to help teach a family friend how to make homemade biscuits when her grandson decided to film her doing it.

They then decided to post the video on facebook so others could learn as well.

Wilbanks says 24 hours after posting the video, she had over 13 thousand views.

Wilbanks says didn’t even know what “going viral” meant until she did.

“At first when somebody would make a comment on my facebook page I would answer it. Then it just started going boom boom boom and I couldn’t answer everybody so i just had to put a thank you to everybody. I mean everybody this is such an honor. I can’t believe they would watch my video and make those biscuits,” says Patsy Wilbanks.

Wilbanks says people are now making the biscuits and sending her photos of their final product.

Wilbanks says she plans to post more cooking videos on her facebook soon.