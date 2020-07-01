Gov. Lee: Panel mulling Confederate bust in Capitol to meet soon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee has announced that a state panel that has the authority to help remove the bust of a former Confederate general and early leader of the Ku Klux Klan will meet soon.

No agenda of the July 9 meeting has been posted.

- Advertisement -

However, Lee has previously promised that the group would meet soon to address the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust after he made appointments to vacant commission seats.

Lee filled those empty seats last week, naming Logan Hampton, president of historically Black Lane College, to serve on the Capitol Commission.

Additionally, Finance Commissioner Butch Eley will be commission chairman.