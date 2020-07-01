Army quarantines 90 soldiers with coronavirus at Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) – The U.S. Army has quarantined 90 soldiers and instructors who tested positive for the coronavirus during a survival course at Fort Bragg. Army spokeswoman Janice Burton told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the soldiers were participating in a special warfare course called Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape. She said a total of 110 people were involved in the course, and 82 students and 8 instructors had tested positive for COVID-19. Burton said everyone who participated has now been quarantined, although the 20 people who did not test positive were separated from the others.

