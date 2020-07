CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Six people are now recovering after being trapped on their balconies during an apartment fire.

The leasing manager of the Rustic Village North off Highway 58, says the building is a total loss.

- Advertisement -

She says she’s reached out to the residents living there, and they’re recovering well.

Both firefighters and police had to grab ladders to rescue residents trapped on their balconies.

Good Samaritans also helped another hurt resident.

Firefighters also rescued two dogs.