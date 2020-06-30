Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – June 30th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): More Scattered And Storms Ahead – So Keep The Rain Gear Handy!



This Morning:Patchy dense fog in some areas, plus warm and muggy temperatures with with lows in the mid 60’s to the lower 70’s.

This Afternoon: Mostly cloudy, very warm again, and humid for Tuesday afternoon with scattered showers and storms likely for the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could be on the strong sidewith heavy downpours. Highs will reach the upper 80’s before the rain hits.

Overnight: Lingering showers will taper off late Tuesday night with lows around 70. Expect some more fog to be forming as well.

Tomorrow: Wet and unsettled for Wednesday, with more showers and storms moving through and highs in the low and possible middle 80’s.

Thursday:A few scattered showers and storms possible for Thursday as well as they will move to the South later with highs in the mid to upper 80’s.

Right now, the 4th of July holiday weekend is looking drier with more sunshine from Friday through Sunday. It will be hot and humid with highs 90-92 for the weekend.

89 & 69 are our seasonal highs and lows.

