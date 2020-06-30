Tractor Trailer Fire shuts down I-24 East bound

By
Isaiah Buchanan
-
0
2

Traffic on Interstate 24 East bound has been shut down due to a tractor trailer fire.

T-DOT reported the fire at 2:20 this morning.

It’s at the Germantown Road/Belvoir Avenue exit.

All lanes of of Interstate 24 East bound have shut down while crews work the scene.

Traffic is being directed to an alternate route.

Only one lane of Interstate 24 West bound is closed at this time.

T-DOT estimates the fire to be cleared up by 10:00 a.m. this morning.

This is a developing story. We’ll continue to keep you up to date throughout the morning.

Isaiah Buchanan
Isaiah was born and raised in the Chattanooga area and attended Heritage High School in Ringgold, GA. He took a broadcasting class where he fell in love with broadcast journalism. He attended the University of West Georgia before transferring back home to UTC where he received a BA in Mass Communications. Go Mocs! Isaiah got his start at News 12 Now as an intern after graduation and that internship led to a part time job in production. From production, he moved to the news team where he now produces and reports for News 12 This Morning. Isaiah is a huge fan of the Georgia Bulldogs. He loves to spend time with his friends and go on hikes in the many beautiful locations that Chattanooga has to offer. If you have any story ideas please contact Isaiah at Ibuchanan@wdef.com.