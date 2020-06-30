Tractor Trailer Fire shuts down I-24 East bound

Traffic on Interstate 24 East bound has been shut down due to a tractor trailer fire.

T-DOT reported the fire at 2:20 this morning.

It’s at the Germantown Road/Belvoir Avenue exit.

All lanes of of Interstate 24 East bound have shut down while crews work the scene.

Traffic is being directed to an alternate route.

Only one lane of Interstate 24 West bound is closed at this time.

T-DOT estimates the fire to be cleared up by 10:00 a.m. this morning.

This is a developing story. We’ll continue to keep you up to date throughout the morning.