Start of High School Football Season in Tennessee Delayed

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
14

(tssaa.org) Executive Director Bernard Childress sent the following memo to member schools on Tuesday regarding the status of high school athletics amidst the Governor’s latest State of Emergency order.

Yesterday, the Governor’s office extended Tennessee’s COVID-19 State of Emergency until August 29, 2020. The Governor’s prior order (No. 38) includes limitations and restrictions on contact sporting events and activities.

We are working with the Governor’s office to ensure that our member schools are in compliance with the executive order in regards to athletic participation and contact sports.

While the Governor’s order is in place, member schools cannot have any competition or scrimmage with other schools and cannot have close contact activities during their fundamental practice in the sports of football, 7-on-7 football, girls soccer, wrestling and basketball.

Based on the extension of the Governor’s order, football and girls’ soccer cannot begin their seasons as originally scheduled. We are in the process of developing regular season and postseason options to present to the TSSAA Board of Control for their consideration. The Board will ultimately make the decision as to how this will impact the postseason and if any adjustments can be made to regular season competition.

mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman