Residents rescued & injured at Rustic Village North Apartment fire

UPDATE:

Fire officials have updated the information on the Rustic Village North Apartment fire.

The first unit reported both smoke and flames visible when they arrived with people trapped on balconies.

Police and firefighters grabbed ladders to rescue five people from their balconies.

And residents had already pulled another injured man out of the burning building from the ground floor.

There were reports that another person was trapped inside, but a firefighter search found nothing.

Two family dogs were also rescued.

In all, six people were taken to the hospital.

Their conditions are unknown.

Firefighters reported flames on both levels of the building before they could get it under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga firefighters rescued two residents this afternoon at an apartment fire off of Highway 58.

It happened around 2:30 PM at the Rustic Village North Apartments.

Fire officials report several apartments in building two were damaged.

Five people are being treated at the scene for injuries.

They were trapped on balconies before firefighters got their ladders up to rescue them.

Four people have been sent to the hospital.

Firefighters were on the roof of the building ventilating the units from heavy smoke.

They also rescued two dogs.