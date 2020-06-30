Health warning for people who attended Central & Hixson graduations

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Health Department has an alert for anyone who attended the graduations for Central High and Hixson High on Saturday.

They say at both events, there was a member of the audience who was infectious with Covid-19.

In both cases, the individuals were in the audience stands, not with the students on the field.

Still… “It is recommended that anyone who attended these events get tested and monitor their symptoms.”

You can get Free Health Department testing opportunities all week from 7AM to 11AM at Brainerd High School. They will be closed over the holiday weekend.

“We can’t stress enough how vital it is to stay at home if you are sick,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “If you are having any respiratory symptoms or you have tested positive, stay home, do not go out into public.”

For a link to COVID-19 symptoms, visit CDC.

For more information, please call the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at (423) 209-8383. Do not call Hamilton County Schools for information related to COVID-19 exposures.