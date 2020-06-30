Former Heritage Pitcher Cole Wilcox Signs For Record $3.3 Million With San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres signed third round draft pick Cole Wilcox on Tuesday. According to MLB Pipeline, the former Heritage and University of Georgia pitcher signed for $3.3 million, which is a major league record signing bonus for a third round draft pick. Wilcox is expected to join San Diego’s 60-man player pool, but he’s not expected to pitch for the Padres when major league baseball starts in late July.

The hard throwing right-hander went 3-2 with a 4.07 ERA and 64 strikeouts during his freshman year at Georgia, and then in his shortened sophomore season last year, Wilcox had a 1.57 ERA with 32 strikeouts.