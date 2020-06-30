Former Heritage Pitcher Cole Wilcox Signs For Record $3.3 Million With San Diego Padres

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
2

The San Diego Padres signed third round draft pick Cole Wilcox on Tuesday. According to MLB Pipeline, the former Heritage and University of Georgia pitcher signed for $3.3 million, which is a major league record signing bonus for a third round draft pick. Wilcox is expected to join San Diego’s 60-man player pool, but he’s not expected to pitch for the Padres when major league baseball starts in late July.

The hard throwing right-hander went 3-2 with a 4.07 ERA and 64 strikeouts during his freshman year at Georgia, and then in his shortened sophomore season last year, Wilcox had a 1.57 ERA with 32 strikeouts.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSchools respond to Central High Valedictorian debacle
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.