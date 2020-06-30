Former Heritage Pitcher Cole Wilcox Signs For Record $3.3 Million With San Diego Padres

Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
While hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean doesn’t officially begin until June 1st, the tropics are already becoming active. Tropical Depression One formed off the eastern coast of Florida on Saturday with peak winds around 35 mph. The storm is expected to continue to strengthen and eventually become Tropical Storm Arthur. The storm is generally […]
The San Diego Padres signed third round draft pick Cole Wilcox on Tuesday. According to MLB Pipeline, the former Heritage and University of Georgia pitcher signed for $3.3 million, which is a major league record signing bonus for a third round draft pick. Wilcox is expected to join San Diego’s 60-man player pool, but he’s not expected to pitch for the Padres when major league baseball starts in late July.
The hard throwing right-hander went 3-2 with a 4.07 ERA and 64 strikeouts during his freshman year at Georgia, and then in his shortened sophomore season last year, Wilcox had a 1.57 ERA with 32 strikeouts.
