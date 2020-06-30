Facebook bans violent ‘boogaloo’ groups, not the term itself

By BARBARA ORTUTAY

AP Technology Writer

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Facebook has banned an extremist anti-government network loosely associated with the broader “boogaloo” movement, a slang term supporters use to refer to a second Civil War or a collapse of civilization. But the platform didn’t try to name the group, underscoring the difficulty of grappling with an amorphous network linked to a string of domestic terror plots that appears to obfuscate its existence. Facebook designated the movement as a dangerous organization similar to the Islamic State group and white supremacists, both of which it already bans. Facebook says it is removing groups, accounts and pages when they have a “clear connection to violence or a credible threat to public safety.”

