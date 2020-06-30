Covid-19 case update: Tennesee system back online

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – Tennessee saw a spike of new Covid-19 positive tests on Monday, but we can blame this one on computer issues.

The state Department of Health resumed reporting numbers today after a system failure over the weekend.

- Advertisement -

The state saw 2,125 new cases since Saturday.

The “unplanned shutdown” has since been resolved with a system upgrade that will improve the speed of processing records.

Hamilton County continues to defy trends across the south.

After a spike of 67 new cases on Saturday, the numbers dropped back into the 20s on Sunday and Monday.

Hospitalizations here remain in the upper 30s.

In Georgia, Whitfield County climbed over the 1000 mark this weekend for total number of Covid-19 cases.

They have 1055 case now, which only trails Hamilton County in our coverage area.

In fact, if you moved Whitfield County into Tennessee, it would have the 7th largest case count. They even have more than all of Knox County & Knoxville.

The Dalton area ranks 14th in Georgia.