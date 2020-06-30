Chattanooga Lookouts Season Canceled

The Chattanooga Lookouts season is officially over. Minor league baseball canceled everybody’s season on Tuesday. The decision was made after a meeting of the minor leagues board of trustees. Of course the cancellation stems from the coronavirus pandemic. Lookouts general manager Rich Mozingo says today’s news was not unexpected.

Said Mozingo:”Yeah we knew it was going in this direction. It’s always a sad day when it happens. We’ve got over 300 employees that work for the Lookouts. We’ve got a quarter of a million fans that typically come through the gates. So it’s a sad day, but I can’t say that it has come as a big surprise.”