Chattanooga Lookouts Season Canceled

Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
While hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean doesn’t officially begin until June 1st, the tropics are already becoming active. Tropical Depression One formed off the eastern coast of Florida on Saturday with peak winds around 35 mph. The storm is expected to continue to strengthen and eventually become Tropical Storm Arthur. The storm is generally […]
The Chattanooga Lookouts season is officially over. Minor league baseball canceled everybody’s season on Tuesday. The decision was made after a meeting of the minor leagues board of trustees. Of course the cancellation stems from the coronavirus pandemic. Lookouts general manager Rich Mozingo says today’s news was not unexpected.
Said Mozingo:”Yeah we knew it was going in this direction. It’s always a sad day when it happens. We’ve got over 300 employees that work for the Lookouts. We’ve got a quarter of a million fans that typically come through the gates. So it’s a sad day, but I can’t say that it has come as a big surprise.”
