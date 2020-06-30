3 new Covid-19 symptoms from the CDC

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The C-D-C is adding three new symptoms for those with the coronavirus.
They include nausea, diarrhea, and runny nose.
Some of these symptoms are common during allergy season.
So we asked Erlanger’s Director of Infectious Diseases when should we get tested for the virus?
“If you have a long history of allergies and you know what your symptom pattern looks like. I think there could be some hesitation on testing. I would say anything that is out of the usual pattern or new , even if it seems mild or just a little runny nose that person we want to get tested.”
