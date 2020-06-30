Hamilton County records 30th Covid-19 death

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Health Department announced another Covid-19 death on Tuesday.

The 30th victim in our area was an African American male in his seventies with underlying medical conditions.

“The Health Department sends its condolences to the family,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “Each death further strengthens our resolve to work harder and continue to reinforce our message that wearing a mask, social distancing, and staying home if you are sick are our most important tools. The virus travels from person-to-person, so eliminating or reducing contact can prevent the virus from spreading in our community.”

Hamilton County reported 56 new positive tests on Tuesday. The new trend is all over the place over the last week, with a big spike every 3 days, followed by lower numbers.

There are now 960 active cases in the county.

The hospitalizations are again easing upward. Today’s 45 Covid-19 patients in local hospitals is the highest number in 12 days.

And the ICU number of 18 ties the second highest mark ever in Hamilton County.

Free Health Department testing opportunities are available each day this week through Friday from 7AM to 11AM at Brainerd High School. Health Department testing sites will be closed Saturday and Sunday for the holiday weekend and will resume testing the following week at East Lake Academy.