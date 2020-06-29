Sweetens Cove Breaks the Mold in Becoming Popular Golf Destination

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
6

South Pittsburg, TN-(WDEF-TV) The Sweetens Cove golf course in South Pittsburg was built in 2014. The courses’ reputation quickly gained traction on social media and in national publications. The next thing you know, developer Rob Collins saw his nine hole course become one of America’s most popular golfing attractions.

To see great potential, it often takes a bold vision
Said Collins:”We did tell our client that our goal was to build the best nine hole golf course in the world.”
And Sweetens Cove has become a world golf attraction.
Said Collins:”We even had a guy come from Australia just to play here.”
In 2019, Golfweek ranked Sweetens Cove the 49th best modern course in America.
And remember, it’s only nine holes with a shed for a clubhouse.
Said Collins:”That’s one of the most exciting things about Sweetens Cove is how it has broken the mold and destroyed a lot of the conventional wisdom that goes around golf architecture and golf development where you have to have some big splashy clubhouse, and this really expensive food and beverage operation and all this stuff. Sweetens Cove has proved that you don’t need those things. I mean right now we are booked out over a month in advance during the weekday and about three months in advance on the weekends. I think the greens set this place apart. I mean we have some pretty wild contours on the greens out here that we are known for. And there’s some whimsical stuff out here, and you can attempt shots that you can’t try elsewhere. That brings out kind of the kid in you and brings out the fun factor.”
Talk about fun and whimsical. Take this deck.
Said Collins:”We are standing behind the 9th green at Sweetens Cove Golf Clulb, and this deck I’m standing on is nicknamed the ‘Heckle Deck’ because it has this natural amphitheater, and we can turn around and yell at these people coming in on the 9th hole and make fun of them if they hit it in the sand or cheer for them if they get a hole-in-one. We’ve had a lot of hole-in-ones out here too.”
Sweetens Cove has even scored some famous investors like Andy Roddick and Peyton Manning.
Said Collins:”The hype surrounding it and everything that has happened has definitely blown away my expectations.”(chuckles)

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCOVID-19 Cases in the workplace & HIPPA rules
Next article‘It is a sign of respect’: Chattanooga mayor strongly encourages mask wearing
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.