State of Emergency Extension May Impact Start of High School Football Season

Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
While hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean doesn’t officially begin until June 1st, the tropics are already becoming active. Tropical Depression One formed off the eastern coast of Florida on Saturday with peak winds around 35 mph. The storm is expected to continue to strengthen and eventually become Tropical Storm Arthur. The storm is generally […]
When Tennessee Governor Bill Lee extended his state of emergency for the coronavirus on Monday through August 29th, it included the continuation of limits for contact sports like football. Well the high school football season is supposed to kick August 21st. At some point, kids will have to put on pads and make contact with each other before the season can begin.
Said Bradley Central head coach Damon Floyd:”You know hopefully the TSSAA will give us some guidance on when we possibly might be able to start. A couple of different plans that they’re looking at because we just don’t show up and all of a sudden we just practice. There’s a lot of planning that takes place.”
Said Walker Valley head coach Drew Akins:”July is typically you’re going 7-on-7’s versus other teams. I think you are going to lose that in July. Like you said I think at some point we’ve got to cross that barrier.”
