State of Emergency Extension May Impact Start of High School Football Season

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
3

When Tennessee Governor Bill Lee extended his state of emergency for the coronavirus on Monday through August 29th, it included the continuation of limits for contact sports like football. Well the high school football season is supposed to kick August 21st. At some point, kids will have to put on pads and make contact with each other before the season can begin.

Said Bradley Central head coach Damon Floyd:”You know hopefully the TSSAA will give us some guidance on when we possibly might be able to start. A couple of different plans that they’re looking at because we just don’t show up and all of a sudden we just practice. There’s a lot of planning that takes place.”
Said Walker Valley head coach Drew Akins:”July is typically you’re going 7-on-7’s versus other teams. I think you are going to lose that in July. Like you said I think at some point we’ve got to cross that barrier.”

