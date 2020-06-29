Mask Mandates

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF)- With the rise of new cases of covid-19, state, county, and city leaders are trying to figure out how to respond to the increase of positive numbers.

- Advertisement -

Today’s CDC numbers indicate that over 44 thousand new people have contracted the virus across the country over 500 people have died since yesterday.

In North Carolina, with over a thousand new cases, and over 800 currently hospitalized, Governor Roy Cooper paused phase three of reopening plans. Requiring people to wear masks indoors and outdoors when social distancing is not possible.

“They will be required for all employees and customers of retail businesses and restaurants” said Governor Roy Cooper. “As well as workers and manufacturing, construction, meat processing and agricultural settings.”

“It’s almost impossible to enforce anything like this” said Cherokee County Sheriff Derrick Palmer.

Sheriff Palmer said during radio broadcast Friday saying it’s unconstitutional to enforce laws based on a honor code and criminally charging a business for customers not wearing masks, “As a law enforcement we’re not going to enforce this order. Businesses are struggling hard enough the way it is.”

Chattanooga mayor Andy Berke says he is trying to find a way to make wearing masks a requirement in the city.

“The voluntary method has so far not been successful in accomplishing that. That’s why you’re seeing cities across the country taking action” said Mayor Andy Berke.