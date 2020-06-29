Kingsport offering Drive-In fireworks show this year

KINGSPORT, Tennessee (WDEF) – The City Of Kingsport in upper east Tennessee is holding their annual fireworks celebration this year.

But it will be different.

This year it will be a drive-in show.

The city will actually fire them off from two different locations, simultaneously, to maximize the viewing area.

Instead of gathering together to watch the show, officials want residents to stay in their vehicles and watch from their homes or parking lots.

“If necessary to be outside of vehicles, safe physical distancing should be maintained. Also, viewers are encouraged to wear masks.”

The show will also feature coordinated patriotic music airing on a local radio station.