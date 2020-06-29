Incline Railway reopens with new railcars

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Incline Railway has reopened.

They closed for the winter to upgrade their railcars and then the pandemic hit.

But now the Lookout Mountain attraction returns with new cars that replace the 30 year old models.

And there are new coronavirus safety measures, too.

Guests are required to wear a mask when entering the railcars and follow social distancing.

Chris Cere is making her first trip up the mountain.

“We actually were just doing some traveling down to Florida , and we’ve always seen this mountain, we’ve always just wanted to go up and look at everything and have heard good things about it.”

The incline says the best way to avoid long lines is to buy tickets in advance on their website, ride the incline.com.