Gov. Lee Extends State of Emergency for Tennessee through August 29

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – Governor Bill Lee has signed a new executive order to extend the State of Emergency in Tennessee for the next two months.

It does not roll back any phases of the reopening.

And the move stops short of mandating the use of facemasks.

Nashville’s order to require facemasks in public went into affect today.

The new order extends provisions from previous orders that are still in place.

And it continues to “urge” citizens to wear facemasks.

Here is the full order:

Executive Order No. 50

Executive Order No. 50 extends previous provisions that: