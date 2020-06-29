Former Baylor Standout and PGA Tour Pro Harris English Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Baylor graduate Harris English became the fifth PGA Tour player to test positive for the coronavirus on Monday.

The positive test for English was part of the pre-tournament screening process at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. English did not play last week at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Since its return to golf, the tour had no positive tests the opening week in Texas; one positive test in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina; and three positive tests – plus two positive tests for caddies – in Connecticut.

English says in a statement he feels healthy and supports the tour’s additional policy of not letting anyone at Detroit Golf Club until the test results were back.

Previously, a player could practice but not enter the clubhouse while waiting on the results.

English started the season with limited status and has risen to No. 27 in the FedEx Cup. He must self-isolate for 10 days, meaning he will miss the next two tournaments.

