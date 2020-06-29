Forecast for Saharan Dust Plume, Round 2

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Experts say this Saharan dust plume was unlike anything they’ve seen in 50 years.

It arrived early this weekend, and many are feeling the effects of it.

The Air quality index turned to moderate on Saturday.

That means those who have underlying respiratory conditions, are supposed to stay indoors or wear a mask.

Sunglasses are also a protective measure as to not get dust in your eyes.

Dr. Marc Cromie with the Chattanooga Allergy Clinic says “If you have asthma or allergies or any other respiratory issues, even the smallest amount of dust can exacerbate this underlying condition, but what we are seeing with the Saharan plume, is a huge amount of dust, large quantities of dust, but their tiny, microscopic sized particles which is the dangerous part.”

Dr. Cromie says those who have respiratory conditions should always have their medicine on hand, especially when dust is in the air.

The rain this weekend has returned the air quality to good, however a second round of dust could be reaching the U.S. again by midweek.

Some dust plume sunset photos from this weekend in our area.