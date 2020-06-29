Firework safety tips from Chattanooga Fire Department

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- With many annual fireworks canceled around the country because of the pandemic, health experts are worried there will be more injuries as people try to put on their own shows.

The Chattanooga fire department says that there is only one rule you should be following.

Chattanooga Fire Marshal William Matlock says, “Leave the fireworks show to the professionals who know what they’re doing that way we can prepare for them. We are already staging and ready to go if something does go wrong.”

If you have purchased your own fireworks, you should never let young children play or light fireworks, including sparklers. Sparklers can burn at two thousand degrees.

You should never try to relight or pick up a firework that is malfunctioning, and have a bucket of water or hose nearby just in case.

“Just make sure you are aware of the equipment that you are using or at least what you’ve purchased. How big it is, what it’s designed to do, make sure you have room for fallout. We have had small house fires and brush fires from the fallout of fireworks”, adds Matlock.

It is also important to remember The City of Chattanooga’s noise ordinance.

Fire Marshal Matlock says, “11:30 is the city’s noise ordinance. So, as long as you stop by then you should be good. Just be safe, be aware and enjoy the holiday.”