CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Fire officials say two children were home alone this afternoon when their home caught fire.

It happened around 1:30 PM on Calhoun Avenue, just a block off of Rossville Boulevard in East Lake.

Fire officials say flames were coming out of the back corner of the home when crews arrived.

They believe it started in a bedroom.

Officials say the two children got out of the home okay, and one of them ran to a nearby business to get help.

Firefighters put the fire out in ten minutes.