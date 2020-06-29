Central High School’s Valedictorian speech interrupted

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEf)- Chattanooga’s Central High School is receiving backlash after the class of 2020’s graduation ceremony Saturday.

Some believe that valedictorian DayOnna Carson’s mic was intentionally cut off at the end of her speech.

Carson’s speech was addressing many recent national issues, like the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.

Right at the end of her speech, the audio cuts off just as she was saying “no justice, no peace.”

Here’s how it happened.

In response, Hamilton County Schools says there was a technical issue with the audio.

“There was no intentional cutting of a mic. Carson gave an excellent speech that is befitting a graduate moving on to the Ivy League. We regret that any of her content may have been missed.”

Carson is set to attend Harvard this fall.