Central High School’s Valedictorian speech interrupted

By
Danielle Moss
-
0
1

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEf)- Chattanooga’s Central High School is receiving backlash after the class of 2020’s graduation ceremony Saturday.

Some believe that valedictorian DayOnna Carson’s mic was intentionally cut off at the end of her speech.

- Advertisement -

Carson’s speech was addressing many recent national issues, like the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.

Right at the end of her speech, the audio cuts off just as she was saying “no justice, no peace.”

Here’s how it happened.

In response, Hamilton County Schools says there was a technical issue with the audio.

“There was no intentional cutting of a mic. Carson gave an excellent speech that is befitting a graduate moving on to the Ivy League. We regret that any of her content may have been missed.”

Carson is set to attend Harvard this fall.

Previous articleMask Mandates
mm
Danielle Moss
Danielle Moss joined the WDEF 12 News team in April 2019 as a reporter, producer and fill-in Meteorologist. She began her journey at WDEF as a weather intern. You can find Danielle on the evening anchor desk every weekend. She also reports during the week and does weather as well. Danielle grew up in Atlanta, GA and graduated from Jacksonville State University with a Mass Communications degree. She is currently enrolled in Mississippi State's Broadcast and Operational Meteorology degree program and is expected to graduate in May of 2020. Prior to WDEF, Danielle worked as a sideline reporter on Friday Night Network. She is an avid traveler and is excited to start exploring Chattanooga. To connect with Danielle on social media you can find her on Twitter: @SunnyD_wx and you can like her Facebook page: Danielle Moss WDEF.