Brevin Sims of CSAS Named State’s Track and Field Gatorade Athlete of the Year

CHICAGO (June 29, 2020) — In its 35th year of honoring the nation's best high school athletes, The Gatorade Company today announced Brevin Sims of Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences as its 2019-20 Gatorade Tennessee Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year. Sims is the first Gatorade Tennessee Boys Track & Field Athlete of

the Year to be chosen from Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Sims as Tennessee’s best high school boys track & field athlete. Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Boys Track & Field Athlete of the

Year award to be announced in July, Sims joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners in 12 sports, including Lolo Jones (1997-98, Roosevelt High School, Iowa), Allyson Felix (2002-03, Los Angeles Baptist High School,

Calif.), Robert Griffin III (2006-07, Copperas Cove High School, Texas), Grant Fisher (2013-14 & 2014-15, Grand Blanc High School, Mich.) and Candace Hill (2014-15, Rockdale County High School, Ga.).

The 6-foot, 180-pound senior set a state record in winning the 60-meter high hurdles at the Indoor State Track Championships this winter. Sims’ time of 7.76 seconds ranked as the nation’s No. 1 mark among prep indoor competitors in 2020. A nine-time state champion, he earned All-American honors at the 2019 New Balance Nationals

Outdoor with his state-record clocking of 13.70 seconds in the 110-meter high hurdles, good for a fourth-place finish.

He also took second in the 110 hurdles at the 2019 AAU Junior Olympics.

The president of his school’s student government, Sims teamed with two other CSAS students to win a competition

sponsored by the Tennessee Bar Association, which challenged participants to create a piece of legislation pertaining to an automatic voting bill for Tennessee. In addition, he has volunteered locally as a youth track coach. “Brevin puts in more effort than any athlete I have seen in a long time,” said Brandon Lowry, head coach of CSAS. “He pushes for

excellence on and off the track.”

Sims has maintained a 3.88 GPA in the classroom. He has signed a national letter of intent to compete on an athletic scholarship at Syracuse University.

The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys

and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which work with

top sport-specific experts and a media advisory board of accomplished, veteran prep sports journalists to determine the state winners in each sport.

Sims joins recent Gatorade Tennessee Boys Track & Field Athletes of the Year Emmanuel Bynum (2018-19, Whitehaven High School), Josh Sobota (2017-18 & 2016-17, Bearden High School), George Patrick (2015-16 & 2014-15, Brentwood Academy), and Harrison Williams (2013-14, Memphis University School) among the state’s list of former award winners.

Since the program’s inception in 1985, Gatorade Player of the Year award recipients have won hundreds of professional and college championships, and many have also turned into pillars in their communities, becoming coaches, business owners and educators.

