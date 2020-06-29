Black Lives Matter mural completed

Danielle Moss
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Black Lives Matter mural has been completed.

 

Local artists and volunteers began working on the mural on Friday.

Over 300 people volunteered to work on the mural.

After a rain delay, they completed the city sponsored mural on Saturday.

Rise Chattanooga, in partnership with Public Art Chattanooga came up with the idea.

MLK Boulevard will be the home of Chattanooga’s mural that was designed by Chattanooga native, The Artist Seven.

