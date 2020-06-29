Our annual list of Fireworks Shows in the Tennessee Valley

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Fireworks shows are going to be harder to find this year… at least around Chattanooga.

But there will be several of them if you are willing to drive a bit.

- Advertisement -

Just about all of the usual suspects in Hamilton County are off this year. (The closest drives will be Ringgold, Lakesite, Dunlap, and Trenton)

Some were cancelled by Covid-19 restrictions (Pops on the River, Collegedale, Camp Columbus). Others were sponsored by businesses that just aren’t open yet (Chattanooga Lookouts, Lake Winnie).

Some are offering hybrids. Signal Mountain has cancelled fireworks, but will still sell barbecue. LaFayette cancelled Freedom Fest, but will still have a fireworks show.

So here are the abbreviated 2020 Fireworks List:

FRIDAY, JULY 3RD

Lafayette

Hales Bar Marina Nickajack Lake

Light Up Copper Basin- McCaysville GA

Varnell, GA Highland Forest

SATURDAY, JULY 4TH

Lakesite City Park

Dunlap Harris Park

Athens, TN Regional Park

Catoosa Fireworks & Fun Colonnade

Trenton GA Jenkins Park

Dalton Heritage Point Park

Lake Blue Ridge

Andrews NC

CANCELLED

New Salem GA

Pops on the River

Chattanooga Lookouts

Lake Winnie (postponed indefinitely)

Soddy Daisy

Collegedale

Middle Valley (Camp Columbus)

Signal Mountain (still selling BBQ)

Spring City

Greysville, TN

Decatur Summer Nights

Etowah, TN

Cohutta, GA

Murray County, GA (pushed back to October)