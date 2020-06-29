Our annual list of Fireworks Shows in the Tennessee Valley

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Fireworks shows are going to be harder to find this year… at least around Chattanooga.
But there will be several of them if you are willing to drive a bit.
Just about all of the usual suspects in Hamilton County are off this year. (The closest drives will be Ringgold, Lakesite, Dunlap, and Trenton)
Some were cancelled by Covid-19 restrictions (Pops on the River, Collegedale, Camp Columbus). Others were sponsored by businesses that just aren’t open yet (Chattanooga Lookouts, Lake Winnie).
Some are offering hybrids. Signal Mountain has cancelled fireworks, but will still sell barbecue. LaFayette cancelled Freedom Fest, but will still have a fireworks show.
So here are the abbreviated 2020 Fireworks List:
FRIDAY, JULY 3RD
Lafayette
Hales Bar Marina Nickajack Lake
Light Up Copper Basin- McCaysville GA
Varnell, GA Highland Forest
SATURDAY, JULY 4TH
Lakesite City Park
Dunlap Harris Park
Athens, TN Regional Park
Catoosa Fireworks & Fun Colonnade
Trenton GA Jenkins Park
Dalton Heritage Point Park
Lake Blue Ridge
Andrews NC
CANCELLED
New Salem GA
Pops on the River
Chattanooga Lookouts
Lake Winnie (postponed indefinitely)
Soddy Daisy
Collegedale
Middle Valley (Camp Columbus)
Signal Mountain (still selling BBQ)
Spring City
Greysville, TN
Decatur Summer Nights
Etowah, TN
Cohutta, GA
Murray County, GA (pushed back to October)