Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – June 29th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Hazy, Hot & Humid, Along With Scattered Shower & Storm Chances Much Of The Week!



This Morning: Monday will be cloudy, and some patchy fog to begin the day. Low temperatures between 67 & 73.

This Afternoon: Pretty quiet into lunchtime with mostly cloudy skies and a few rain showers, maybe a few scattered thunderstorms: ***NOTE*** Humidity will be uncomfortable with heat index values in the upper 90’s both today & tomorrow.

Overnight:Most of the showers will fade out, otherwise expect more clouds and a few more areas of fog. Lows will be a little warmer and a bit muggier 70 – 75 for early morning Tuesday.

Tomorrow: Clouds & sunshine mixed and a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will start to pop up after 2 PM, although we are not under any severe weather threat at this point. That, however, could be changing.

Extended Forecast: Scattered showers and storms will be around with us for most of the week, with highs staying in the upper 80’s, so keep the rain gear handy!

89 & 68 are our seasonal highs and lows.

