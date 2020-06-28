Johnson outlasts weather, tight leaderboard for 13th straight win

Angela Moryan
CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Dustin Johnson won the Travelers Championship on Sunday to end a long drought and extend his career-long season victory streak to 13. Johnson closed with a 3-under 67 for a one-stroke victory over Kevin Streelman at fan-free TPC River Highlands. Johnson last won in Mexico City in March 2019. Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus each won in 17 consecutive years. Johnson failed to win in 2014, but is given credit for winning in the 2013-14 season from his victory in the fall of 2013 in Shanghai. The tour changed to a wraparound season in 2013. Johnson finished at 19-under 261 for his 21st PGA Tour title.

