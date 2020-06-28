Johnson outlasts weather, tight leaderboard for 13th straight win

Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
While hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean doesn’t officially begin until June 1st, the tropics are already becoming active. Tropical Depression One formed off the eastern coast of Florida on Saturday with peak winds around 35 mph. The storm is expected to continue to strengthen and eventually become Tropical Storm Arthur. The storm is generally […]
CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Dustin Johnson won the Travelers Championship on Sunday to end a long drought and extend his career-long season victory streak to 13. Johnson closed with a 3-under 67 for a one-stroke victory over Kevin Streelman at fan-free TPC River Highlands. Johnson last won in Mexico City in March 2019. Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus each won in 17 consecutive years. Johnson failed to win in 2014, but is given credit for winning in the 2013-14 season from his victory in the fall of 2013 in Shanghai. The tour changed to a wraparound season in 2013. Johnson finished at 19-under 261 for his 21st PGA Tour title.
