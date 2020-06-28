Hamlin ties record with sixth win at Pocono

By
Angela Moryan
-
LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Denny Hamlin held off Kevin Harvick on Sunday night to win the second Cup race of the weekend at Pocono Raceway and flip the result of the opener. Hamlin raced to his fourth victory of the season — and sixth at Pocono — to cap a wild, marathon day of racing at the track, with three NASCAR races and Cup finish in the dark. Pocono doesn’t have lights — but the pit road numbers were lit up and glowed as Hamlin took the checkered flag for Joe Gibbs Racing. Hamlin has 41 career victories to move to 19th on NASCAR’s career list.

