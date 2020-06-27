Whitfield County citizens protest the 287(g) program

DALTON, Ga. (WDEF)- The Northwest Georgia Justice Coalition in Whitfield county is calling on Sheriff Scott Chitwood to make a change within their sheriff’s office.

The group held a peaceful sit in protest at the Whitfield county sheriff office today.

- Advertisement -

Activists are asking the sheriff’s office to end their partnership with the federal immigration enforcement officers otherwise known as ICE.

Activist say the minority community makes up a very large portion of Whitfield Counties population and the program tears families apart and they feel their community is unrepresented.

Omar Rodriguez says, “We want to sit down with him and see why he supports separation of families and we want to hopefully change his mind and change his heart to support us and we would like to work together with him.”

Eros Hernandez says, “We hope to keep going at this.I mean this is only one of our steps towards making this community better.”

Sheriff Chitwood says he stands by the 287(g) program.