Weather Update: Sunday’s Forecast – June 28th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Warm, Hazy, & Humid for the Weekend!

Sunday morning will have lots of cloud cover, and you may encounter some fog early in the morning. Some showers will roll in for into lunchtime with a chance for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm later in the afternoon after 2PM. All severe weather risks at this point are on the table including localized flooding, hail, wind damage, and a brief tornado. It is still going to be hazy from Saharan dust, and humidity so those that are sensitive to air quality should stay indoors.

- Advertisement -

Scattered showers and storms will be around with us for the week with highs staying in the 80’s, so keep the rain gear handy!

89 & 68 are our seasonal highs and lows.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.