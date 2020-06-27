The City of Chattanooga looks into masks mandate

Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
While hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean doesn’t officially begin until June 1st, the tropics are already becoming active. Tropical Depression One formed off the eastern coast of Florida on Saturday with peak winds around 35 mph. The storm is expected to continue to strengthen and eventually become Tropical Storm Arthur. The storm is generally […]
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Earlier this week , North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced that wearing masks in public settings indoors and outdoors where social distancing is not possible is a requirement.
Friday during a press conference, Mayor Andy Berke says that the city of Chattanooga is currently exploring their options on making masks mandatory.
“I believe that we should all wear a mask when we are out in public and the voluntary method so far, has not been successful in accomplishing that. That’s why your seeing cities across the country taking action. But, many of them have different powers in their state than we have. So, um, this would usually be the province of health departments but, we’re examining our options are here in Chattanooga.”
