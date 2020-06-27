The City of Chattanooga looks into masks mandate

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Earlier this week , North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced that wearing masks in public settings indoors and outdoors where social distancing is not possible is a requirement.

Friday during a press conference, Mayor Andy Berke says that the city of Chattanooga is currently exploring their options on making masks mandatory.

- Advertisement -

“I believe that we should all wear a mask when we are out in public and the voluntary method so far, has not been successful in accomplishing that. That’s why your seeing cities across the country taking action. But, many of them have different powers in their state than we have. So, um, this would usually be the province of health departments but, we’re examining our options are here in Chattanooga.”