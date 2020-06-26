Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – June 26th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Not As Wet For The Next Couple Of Days, & High Temps Stay Slightly Below Normal. Better Chances Of Rain Next Week!



This Morning: Partly cloudy skies will continue through the morning. It will be muggy as well, with some patchy fog in a couple of areas. Lows will settle into the upper 60’s & lower 70’s.

This Afternoon: Partly sunny, very warm, and humid for Friday, with a few isolated showers and storms passing through. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Overnight: Some clouds, but mainly dry Friday night and in to Saturday morning, with lows in the upper 60’s to around 70. You may encounter some fog early Saturday morning.

Tomorrow: Turning mostly cloudy and hazy for Saturday with an isolated afternoon shower or storm passing through with highs in the mid 80’s. Hazy with scattered showers and storms more likely Sunday and that pattern will continue for much of next week. Scattered showers and storms will be around with highs staying in the 80’s, so keep the rain gear handy!

89 & 68 are our seasonal highs and lows.

