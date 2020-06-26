Top Golf is now hiring

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- Top Golf is hiring for its new East Ridge location.

They’re looking to hire at least 150 people.

The company will be conducting interviews for servers, bar tenders, cooks, along with facility and porter team members.

Phone Interviews start today and will go on until July 3rd.

It will be a 20 minute one on one interview.

Top Golf says that safety during this time is their number one priority.

Top Golf manager Richard Werhle says, “We’re just excited to be able to give this opportunity. Like I said, not only to bring in 150 plus people onto our new family, and our team here in Chattanooga, but just to be able to give people a place to come in and relax. Being able to provide that for the community is going to be a fantastic time for all of us.”

The venue is located on Camp Jordan Parkway.

They have not announced an official opening date.

To apply, click here.

