Tennessee Still Basing Athletic Budget on Fans in the Stands For Football

Tennessee’s athletic budget for 2020-21 is based on the Volunteers having fans in the stands for the upcoming football season but still includes a $10.1 million cut in revenues. University President Randy Boyd said Friday reducing the number of fans further because of the coronavirus pandemic would have a significant impact on the budget. But Boyd says Tennessee is financially prepared to withstand any problems. The UT Board of Trustees approved the athletics budget projecting a 19.4% drop in ticket revenues. Athletics director Phillip Fulmer has said they expect a full Neyland Stadium and will adjust as needed.

