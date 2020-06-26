Tennessee Still Basing Athletic Budget on Fans in the Stands For Football

Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
While hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean doesn’t officially begin until June 1st, the tropics are already becoming active. Tropical Depression One formed off the eastern coast of Florida on Saturday with peak winds around 35 mph. The storm is expected to continue to strengthen and eventually become Tropical Storm Arthur. The storm is generally […]
Tennessee’s athletic budget for 2020-21 is based on the Volunteers having fans in the stands for the upcoming football season but still includes a $10.1 million cut in revenues. University President Randy Boyd said Friday reducing the number of fans further because of the coronavirus pandemic would have a significant impact on the budget. But Boyd says Tennessee is financially prepared to withstand any problems. The UT Board of Trustees approved the athletics budget projecting a 19.4% drop in ticket revenues. Athletics director Phillip Fulmer has said they expect a full Neyland Stadium and will adjust as needed.
